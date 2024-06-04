Stefon Diggs has "a lot of love" for time with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not surprised when he was traded to the Houston Texans in early April. On Tuesday, he spoke with reporters for the first time since the blockbuster deal and said he "could feel it in the air" that a trade was on the horizon. Diggs said things changed in Buffalo after Week 8 last season when the coaching change was made at offensive coordinator from Ken Dorsey to Joe Brady.

The numbers back up Diggs' hypothesis. With Brady as interim offensive coordinator, the Bills former No. 1 wide receiver had just 44 catches for 388 yards and one touchdown. Those numbers are drastically lower than what he accomplished in the first half of the season.

That said, Diggs' tenure in Buffalo was exceptional. During his time with the Bills, he was named to four straight Pro Bowls, caught 445 passes for 5,372 yards, and had 37 touchdowns. His chemistry on the field with Josh Allen made the duo one of the most lethal combinations in the NFL, and he's thankful for his time with No. 17.

Stefon Diggs on his time with Josh Allen & what he's meant to his career #BillsMafia



courtesy: @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/bJ9pOn3qFd — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) June 4, 2024

"When I got to Buffalo, Josh was, and is still my guy," Diggs said Tuesday. "People don't really understand what it's like to be out there, and he really embraced me, and he kind of had that Southern hospitality if you know what I'm saying? So for me, he embraced me, spent a lot of time and I probably wouldn't be right here if it wasn't for him. I've got a lot of love for that boy."

Like Diggs, Allen has been very complimentary of his former wide receiver since the trade was announced.

"My lasting memory of Stef will be the receiver that helped me become the quarterback that I am today," Allen said two weeks after the trade. "I’ll always thank him for that."

Buffalo travels to Houston for a Week 5 matchup against the Texans on October 6.