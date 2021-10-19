Small group of Buffalo Bills fans welcome team home following loss to Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A small group of Buffalo Bills fans headed to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to welcome the team home following a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

The Bills and Titans played a back and forth game that saw multiple lead changes and the Titans ultimately came away with the 34-31 victory.

The Buffalo run defense struggled to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry as he finished the game with 20 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Red zone struggles continued to hurt Bills as well.

The game ultimately came down to a decision by the Bills to go for a first down on a 4th down play with under a minute to go instead of attempting a field goal to potentially tie the game. Bills quarterback Josh Allen's sneak attempt came up short and the Titans took over on downs and ran the clock out to finish the game.

"I felt good about our chances. We had a chance to win the game right there, and we didn't get it done," head coach Sean McDermott said. "I didn't get the job done, and you know, they did a good job in the red zone. We should've scored. You know, our red zone stats were two for five. They were three for three."

Fans who arrived at the airport said they were there to support the team no matter if they win or lose and are looking forward to the team getting back in the win column after the bye week.