Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Small group of Buffalo Bills fans welcome team home following loss to Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
bills fans airport.jpg
Posted at 11:21 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 11:21:19-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A small group of Buffalo Bills fans headed to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to welcome the team home following a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

The Bills and Titans played a back and forth game that saw multiple lead changes and the Titans ultimately came away with the 34-31 victory.

The Buffalo run defense struggled to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry as he finished the game with 20 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Red zone struggles continued to hurt Bills as well.

The game ultimately came down to a decision by the Bills to go for a first down on a 4th down play with under a minute to go instead of attempting a field goal to potentially tie the game. Bills quarterback Josh Allen's sneak attempt came up short and the Titans took over on downs and ran the clock out to finish the game.

"I felt good about our chances. We had a chance to win the game right there, and we didn't get it done," head coach Sean McDermott said. "I didn't get the job done, and you know, they did a good job in the red zone. We should've scored. You know, our red zone stats were two for five. They were three for three."

Fans who arrived at the airport said they were there to support the team no matter if they win or lose and are looking forward to the team getting back in the win column after the bye week.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!