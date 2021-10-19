Buffalo Bills comeback falls short, Tennessee Titans come away with 34-31 victory on Monday Night Football

NASHVILLE, TN — The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans played a back and forth game on Monday Night Football that saw multiple lead changes and the Titans came away with the 34-31 victory.

The Bills opened the scoring on the team's opening drive, marching down the field and kicking a 24-yard field goal and taking a 3-0 lead.

Just before the end of the first quarter Bills safety Jordan Poyer intercepted a Ryan Tannehill pass in Bills territory and returned it to the Titans 48. The Bills continued to drive into Titans territory and Tyler Bass kicked his second field goal of the night from 28 yards out to make it 6-0 Buffalo.

After the Bills extended the lead to 6-0 the teams then began a back and forth battle.

The Titans answered back with a 76-yard touchdown rush by Derrick Henry to make it 7-6 Titans.

The Bills responded with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs to make it 13-7 Buffalo.

The Titans then kicked a 43-yard field goal to cut the Buffalo lead to 13-10 and on the first play of the Bills next drive Allen's pass was tipped and intercepted at the Buffalo 27.

Tennessee capitalized on the interception and took the lead 17-13 on a 4-yard rush by Tannehill.

The Bills answered back with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Cole Beasley with 40 seconds left in the first half and the Bills took a 20-17 lead into halftime.

On the opening drive coming out of halftime the Bills extended their lead to 23-17 on a 52-yard field goal from Bass.

Tennessee answered back once again on another Henry rush touchdown from three yards out and the Titans took the lead 24-23.

The back and forth continued as the Bills got back on the board with an Allen touchdown pass to Tommy Sweeney from one yard out. Buffalo attempted some trickery and converted a two-point conversion on a pass from Dawson Knox to Allen to make the Buffalo lead 31-24.

The Titans kicked a 38-yard field goal on their next drive with around 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter to cut the Bills lead to 31-27.

Their defense then forced the Bills to punt and when the Titans got the ball back they took yet another lead on a 13-yard touchdown run by Henry with around three minutes left in the game to make it 34-31.

Allen then led the Bills all the way down the field to the Titans 3 yard line and the game came down to a 4th and 1. The Bills elected to go for the first down instead of attempting a field goal to tie the game. An attempted quarterback sneak from Allen was stopped short of the first down and the Titans took over on downs and ran the rest of the clock out for a 34-31 win.

The Bills now have a bye week and will look to get back in the win column on Halloween when they take on the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.