Red zone struggles continue to hurt Bills in loss to Titans

NASHVILLE, TN (WKBW) — The red zone has been a focus for the Bills all season. On Monday, red zone struggles continued to hurt the team in their 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

"We've had some struggles in the red zone," coach Sean McDermott reiterated. "It's the same as last year coming in here [Nashville]."

"When you move the ball and come up short in the red zone, it's never a good feeling," QB Josh Allen added. "You want to score points and score touchdowns. We didn't do that tonight."

The Bills are just 16-of-29 in red zone opportunities through six weeks, which is a 55.17% conversion rate and lands them in the bottom half of all NFL teams in that category. On Monday night, they were just 2-of-5.

"Against a team like this, that's not gonna win you a football game. We go 3-of-5, we win that game," Allen said. "That's a really good team and they had a really good plan. You can't give them those opportunities and not convert when you gotta put six on the board."

While the Bills offense struggled to capitalize in the red zone, the Bills defense struggled to keep the Titans from doing the same. The Titans were 3-of-3 in red zone opportunities, which resulted in 21 points.

"You gotta be good in the red zone and we weren't good enough," linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. "I need to make sure I'm communicating and we're ready to play ball. Nobody's got their heads down. We're hurt but we'll get better in those areas."

The red zone will continue to be a topic of discussion and something both sides will work on when they get back to work following the bye week. While the team gets some extra time to rest, they'll also have a "bitter taste" in their mouth for longer than they'd like.

"This will be a tough one to swallow," center Mitch Morse said. "But we'll get the corrections as tough as that may be, and go from there."