'Show Love' design from 26 Shirts supports Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 26 Shirts announced a special edition design will be available through Sunday to support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation.

On Monday night Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. His heartbeat was restored and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He remains in critical condition at the hospital but his family and friends have announced he has shown improvement.

In response, fans began donating to Hamlin's "Chasing M's Foundation" GoFundMe on Monday night. The original goal of the GoFundMe was $2,500 and as of Wednesday afternoon, over $6 million has been donated.

The design is based on Hamlin's tweet from September 2021 which said "If you get a chance to show some love today do it! It won’t cost you nothing. ❤"

26 Shirts said with every purchase, $8 will be donated to the foundation.