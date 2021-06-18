Report: Buffalo Bills, PSE consulting with Legends Global Planning about potential new stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 Eyewitness News has confirmed that the Buffalo Bills and Pegula Sports and Entertainment are consulting with Legends Global Planning about exploring options for a potential new stadium.

The story, first reported by Venues Now, says that the Bills and the Washington Football Team are looking exploring potentially new venues.

The agency which is co-owned by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, also says that the Bills have selected Legends Global Sales to sell sponsorships and premium seats for a prospective new venue.

In March, when the Bills and Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced the naming rights for Highmark Stadium, Ron Raccuia, Executive Vice President of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, told 7 7 Eyewitness Sports Director Matt Bové about the future of the venue

As you all know, a couple of years ago we did a study. That study was completed. We went back to that study recently, over the last 12 to 18 months. Because of COVID, because of some changing economics throughout the country, the league, etc. we have since completed let's call the "revised study," and we are really looking forward to sharing that with our partners at the state and the county. Ron Raccuia, Executive Vice President of Pegula Sports and Entertainment

According to a source, Erie County has no involvement with the potential partnership between Legends Global Planning and Pegula Sports and Entertainment regarding a new stadium.