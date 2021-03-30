Pegula Sports and Entertainment: 'revised study' of stadium complete, will share findings with state & county

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills held a press conference Tuesday to officially announce the new name of the team's stadium, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Stadium.

Following the official press conference, Ron Raccuia, Executive Vice President of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, took questions from the media.

In response to a question from 7 Eyewitness Sports' Matt Bové on the future of the stadium, Raccuia said the following:

As you all know, a couple of years ago we did a study. That study was completed. We went back to that study recently, over the last 12 to 18 months. Because of COVID, because of some changing economics throughout the country, the league, etc. we have since completed let's call the "revised study," and we are really looking forward to sharing that with our partners at the state and the county. - Ron Raccuia, Executive VP of PSE

When asked if there was a timeline on the process Raccuia responded "we're really looking forward to doing that quickly with that state and the county."

You can watch a video of Raccuia's response below.