Home of the Bills to be named Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The home of the Buffalo Bills will finally have a new name.

The team announced Monday that the new name is set to be Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Stadium.

Introducing the new home of the @BuffaloBills: Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Stadium! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ELdrfVkOJN — Highmark Stadium (@BillsStadium) March 29, 2021

The naming rights have been acquired by a health insurance company, now known as, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

The naming rights were previously held by New Era Cap Company.

Sign changes at the stadium are expected to be completed over the next few months and in place by the Bills 2021 season in September.

“We are proud to welcome Highmark to the Buffalo Bills family and we are thrilled to partner with them on a new naming rights deal for our stadium,” said Kim Pegula, Owner/President of the Buffalo Bills. “We are confident that Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is committed to maintaining their status as a healthcare and philanthropic leader in our region. We look forward to many years of working together with their team creating great memories at not only NFL football games but at many other health and wellness events and community celebrations.”

“The Bills are a beloved institution in Western New York, and there is no better way for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York to show that we plan to continue to be part of the fabric of this community than through this partnership. Together with our long-time partner, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, we envision this stadium to be an all-encompassing asset for our region and beyond,” said David W. Anderson, CEO, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. “Highmark Stadium is the proud home of the Bills. It will also become home for future events that enhance the health and overall well-being of our community.”

The stadium announcement was first announced by the Buffalo News.