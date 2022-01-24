Report: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll gets second interview with New York Giants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is set for a second interview Monday with the New York Giants for their head coaching vacancy.

The Giants hired former Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen as GM Friday afternoon. Later Friday, it was reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that the Giants were expected to interview Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier over the weekend for the team's head coaching vacancy.

According to Pelissero, Daboll is the first known finalist for the job.

There's an obvious connection here between Daboll and new #Giants GM Joe Schoen, who was hired away from Buffalo last week. And Daboll's offense put on another show in Sunday's OT loss at KC. https://t.co/a6dfqxVLkG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2022

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are all expected to interview for the position as well.

The #Giants quickly put in an official request, which make sense so all parties can meet him in person. Brian Flores and Patrick Graham are expected to interview later in the week. https://t.co/NioozYKYbl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022

Daboll and Frazier have also interviewed with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins for their head coach positions.