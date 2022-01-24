Watch
Report: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll gets second interview with New York Giants

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 11:30:32-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is set for a second interview Monday with the New York Giants for their head coaching vacancy.

The Giants hired former Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen as GM Friday afternoon. Later Friday, it was reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that the Giants were expected to interview Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier over the weekend for the team's head coaching vacancy.

According to Pelissero, Daboll is the first known finalist for the job.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are all expected to interview for the position as well.

Daboll and Frazier have also interviewed with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins for their head coach positions.

