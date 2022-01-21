New York Giants hire Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen as GM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Giants have hired Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen as GM, the Giants announced Friday.

The team made the announcement just after noon Friday, Schoen was one of nine candidates to interview for the position.

"We are pleased and proud to name Joe as our general manager," said Giants president John Mara in a statement on the team's website. "Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team. His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager."

The Bills hired Schoen in May 2017, two days after Brandon Beane was introduced as the team's new GM.

Schoen joined the Bills after spending nine years with the Miami Dolphins as the director of player personnel. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Panthers as a scout before joining the Dolphins.