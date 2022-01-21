Watch
Report: Buffalo Bills coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier to interview with NY Giants

Posted at 6:04 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 18:04:51-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the New York Giants are expected to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier this weekend for the team's head coach position.

The Giants hired Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen as GM Friday.

According to Rapoport, Schoen remains in the Buffalo area and the interviews should happen Saturday.

The coordinators also interviewed with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins following the team's win over the New England Patriots.

