Report: Buffalo Bills coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier to interview with NY Giants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the New York Giants are expected to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier this weekend for the team's head coach position.

The Giants hired Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen as GM Friday.

According to Rapoport, Schoen remains in the Buffalo area and the interviews should happen Saturday.

The #Giants are expected to interview two of their HC candidates — #Bills OC Brian Daboll and DC Leslie Frazier — this weekend in Buffalo, source said. Their new GM Joe Schoen is still in town, so this all makes sense. Both should happen tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022

The coordinators also interviewed with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins following the team's win over the New England Patriots.