Report: Buffalo Bills expected to hire former Carolina Panthers OC Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Buffalo Bills are expected to hire former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach.

The Bills have an opening at the quarterbacks coach position following the promotion of Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator. Former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was hired as New York Giants head coach Friday.

Brady, 32, served as an offensive assistant under Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints in 2017 and 2018. In 2019 he served as the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at LSU. That LSU team was led by quarterback Joe Burrow and went undefeated and won the National Championship. In 2020 and 2021 Brady served as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.