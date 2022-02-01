Buffalo Bills announce promotion of Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced the promotion of quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator.

Dorsey replaces Brian Daboll, who was hired as New York Giants head coach on Friday. After Daboll's departure, Dorsey was seen as the frontrunner for the position, according to reports.

Before Daboll was officially hired by the Giants, the team said quarterback Josh Allen would have input on the new offensive coordinator if Daboll did leave the Bills.

"I think every quarterback would love to be a part of that process," Allen previously said. "I do know there's a guy in this building that I'm a huge advocate for. It's not my job, it's not my decision to make that. But I think as a quarterback, as a competitor, you definitely want to feel like you have some sort of say in it. Whether it's taken or not, it's not up to me."

Allen was referring to was Dorsey, who joined the team's staff in 2019, a big key in Allen's development.

"I think when he got here three years ago, my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game," Allen previously said about Dorsey. "The way he approaches the game, he's competitive, he's smart. I appreciate what he's done for me over the course of my years so far."

It is anticipated Dorsey will keep the majority of the team's offensive scheme in place. The Bills offense has finished near the top of the league in several offensive categories each of the last two seasons.

Dorsey, 40, is the winningest quarterback in University of Miami history. He played for the Hurricanes from 1999-2002 and finished with a 38-2 record, leading the team to a National Championship in 2001. In the NFL, he played quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns and served as a quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers and the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills now have an opening for their quarterbacks coach position.