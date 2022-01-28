Watch
New York Giants hire Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll during pre-game warmups before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Brian Daboll
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 18:55:47-05

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WKBW) — The New York Giants have hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach.

This comes after the Giants hired former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as general manager earlier in the month.

Daboll had been the Bills offensive coordinator since the 2018 season and is regarded as one of the key reasons for Bills quarterback Josh Allen's success.

Daboll, 46, served as offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and Kansas City Chiefs prior to joining the Bills.

