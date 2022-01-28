New York Giants hire Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WKBW) — The New York Giants have hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach.

This comes after the Giants hired former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as general manager earlier in the month.

Daboll had been the Bills offensive coordinator since the 2018 season and is regarded as one of the key reasons for Bills quarterback Josh Allen's success.

Daboll, 46, served as offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and Kansas City Chiefs prior to joining the Bills.