Report: Buffalo Bills QBs coach Ken Dorsey viewed as frontrunner for offensive coordinator job

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey is viewed as a frontrunner for the now vacant offensive coordinator job, according to reports.

A beneficiary of Brian Daboll’s departure, Buffalo’s passing-game coordinator and QB coach Ken Dorsey is likely to become an offensive coordinator either with the Bills or Giants, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2022

Dorsey, 40, played in the NFL for San Francisco and Cleveland as a quarterback and as a quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers and the Buffalo Bills.

Dorsey has served as the Bills quarterbacks coach since 2019 and was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2021.