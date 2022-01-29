Report: Buffalo Bills QBs coach Ken Dorsey viewed as frontrunner for offensive coordinator job

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey is viewed as a frontrunner for the now vacant offensive coordinator job, according to reports.
A beneficiary of Brian Daboll’s departure, Buffalo’s passing-game coordinator and QB coach Ken Dorsey is likely to become an offensive coordinator either with the Bills or Giants, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2022
Dorsey, 40, played in the NFL for San Francisco and Cleveland as a quarterback and as a quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers and the Buffalo Bills.
Dorsey has served as the Bills quarterbacks coach since 2019 and was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2021.
Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.