Report: Buffalo Bills QBs coach Ken Dorsey viewed as frontrunner for offensive coordinator job

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey runs on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jan 28, 2022
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey is viewed as a frontrunner for the now vacant offensive coordinator job, according to reports.

Dorsey, 40, played in the NFL for San Francisco and Cleveland as a quarterback and as a quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers and the Buffalo Bills.

Dorsey has served as the Bills quarterbacks coach since 2019 and was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2021.

