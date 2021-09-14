Proof of vaccination required for guests 12 and older to enter Highmark Stadium, KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County officials and Pegula Sports & Entertainment announced new health and safety protocols for Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center Tuesday.

All guests 12 and over will be required to provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend any event at either venue beginning with the Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Football Team game on September 26 at Highmark Stadium.

Those who are under the age of 12 will be allowed to attend, but will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Beginning October 31, all guests 12 and over must be fully vaccinated to attend any event at either venue. Officials say you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

An update on the vaccination policy at Highmark Stadium.



Everything you need to know: https://t.co/usrOdup3iT pic.twitter.com/7IGcz9lYUZ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 14, 2021

There will be no option to provide a negative COVID-19 test and there will be no exceptions granted.

Beginning September 26, for those 12 and older, masks will not be required in any part of the venues. County officials say although masks will not be required for those 12 and older, they will still be highly recommended.

Acceptable forms of proof of COVID-19 vaccinations include:

Physical COVID-19 vaccine card

NYS Excelsior Pass

Clear Digital Vaccine Card

Government digital vaccine proof from outside the state if you are not a NYS resident

You can find more information on the NYS Excelsior Pass here.

An email was sent to Bills season ticket holders, those who are not willing to get vaccinated will be given a full refund but lose their seats and seniority for tickets moving forward.

This is what was sent to Bills season ticket holders. Those not willing to get vaccinated will be given a refund but lose their seats and seniority for tickets moving forward. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/3fmU7OJFS9 — Ali Touhey (@Ali2e) September 14, 2021

The Buffalo Bills season kicked off Sunday at Highmark Stadium, those not fully vaccinated were required to wear a mask at all times and regardless of vaccination status masks were required for all guests when visiting indoor settings.

7 Eyewitness News spoke to fans Monday who attended the game, one said it didn't seem there was any enforcement of the mask policy and another said they felt as if they were the only one wearing a mask. Photos shared with 7 Eyewitness News also showed little to no compliance in the concourse.

We reached out to Erie County Monday and a spokesperson said the Department of Health sanitarians were on site, and eight concession stands were cited for violating mask orders. It said one stand violated mask orders twice. We didn’t hear anything about the fans, and the Buffalo Bills did not respond to our request for comment.