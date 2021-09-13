New York Excelsior Pass expiring? Here's how to renew or upgrade to Excelsior Pass Plus

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State launched Excelsior Pass in March 2021 to help businesses and entertainment venues across the state and their patrons confirm vaccine status and negative COVID-19 test results.

Excelsior Pass is a free voluntary way to share your COVID-19 vaccination status as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test result in accordance with NYS guidelines.

In August 2021, New York State announced the launch of Excelsior Pass Plus, which enabled compatibility between New York State's Excelsior Pass platform and the globally recognized SMART Health Cards Framework.

Officials previously said Excelsior Pass Plus would expand travel and commerce opportunities as it would be recognized by other states, countries and businesses around the world.

Some who originally signed up for the Excelsior Pass may be coming up on the expiration date of their pass which was around six months.

If your pass is near its expiration date you can find more information here on the differences between Excelsior Pass and Excelsior Pass Plus, as well as a sign-up page for both passes.

You can also find more information on Excelsior Pass Plus here.

If you have a problem getting your pass or upgrading your pass, you can call the Excelsior Pass Help Desk at (844) 699-7277

If you prefer to not use Excelsior Pass or Excelsior Pass Plus, your physical vaccine card will always work.