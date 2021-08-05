NY launches Excelsior Pass Plus, will be recognized by other states and countries

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State announced the launch of Excelsior Pass Plus Thursday.

Excelsior Pass Plus will enable compatibility between New York State's Excelsior Pass platform and the globally recognized SMART Health Cards Framework.

The state's Excelsior Pass platform was launched in March and is a free voluntary way to share your COVID-19 vaccination status as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.

Officials say Excelsior Pass Plus will expand travel and commerce opportunities as it will be recognized by other states, countries and businesses around the world.

"Excelsior Pass has enabled New Yorkers to get back to the people and things they love, helping drive our economic recovery in the process" Governor Cuomo said. "Excelsior Pass Plus will advance this even further, and is part of our broad commitment to securely take our vaccination verification efforts to the next level. From Day 1, we have said that the question of 'public health or the economy' is a false choice - it is and must always be both, and as we continue to follow the science to remain ahead of the pandemic, we will continue to innovate our tools to ensure that New Yorkers and New York businesses thrive."

You can find more information on Excelsior Pass Plus on the state's website here.