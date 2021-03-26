NY's Excelsior Pass shows vaccine status, test results; can be used to enter stadiums, theaters, events

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State has launched Excelsior Pass to help reopen businesses and entertainment venues across the state.

Excelsior Pass is a free voluntary way to share your COVID-19 vaccination status as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test result in accordance with NYS guidelines to enter major stadiums and arenas, wedding receptions and other events above the social gathering limit.

The state says it was developed in partnership with IBM.

"Similar to a mobile airline boarding pass, individuals will be able to either print out their pass or store it on their smartphones using the Excelsior Pass Wallet app. Each Pass will have a secure QR code, which participating businesses and venues can scan using a companion app to verify proof of COVID-19 negative test results or proof of vaccination. An individual's data is kept secure and confidential at all times," a release says.

Interested New Yorkers can opt in and receive more information here. Interested businesses can opt in and receive more information here.

"Major venues have already announced they will begin utilizing this technology in the coming weeks, including Madison Square Garden in New York City beginning next week and the Times Union Center in Albany. Beginning April 2, Excelsior Pass will expand to smaller arts, entertainment and event venues," a release says.

NYS says it is the first state to launch this kind of technology and two successful pilot demonstrations were held in recent weeks.

"New Yorkers have proven they can follow public health guidance to beat back COVID, and the innovative Excelsior Pass is another tool in our new toolbox to fight the virus while allowing more sectors of the economy to reopen safely and keeping personal information secure," Governor Cuomo said. "The question of 'public health or the economy' has always been a false choice — the answer must be both. As more New Yorkers get vaccinated each day and as key public health metrics continue to regularly reach their lowest rates in months, the first-in-the-nation Excelsior Pass heralds the next step in our thoughtful, science-based reopening."

You can download the Excelsior Pass Wallet app and the Excelsior Pass Scanner app on iOS and Android.