Poloncarz: 'Hopefully we will be able to announce something soon' on Buffalo Bills stadium deal

Highmark Stadium
Adrian Kraus/AP
An exterior view of Highmark Stadium before a preseason NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Highmark Stadium
Posted at 2:47 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 14:47:43-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fans hoping for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills may be closer to getting their wish.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo on Tuesday that "hopefully we will be able to announce something soon," when it comes to striking a deal on what is expected to be a $1.4 billion facility in Orchard Park.

Negotiations between the Bills, New York State and Erie County have been going on for months. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says while progress continues to be made, "there are still a few little things that need to be resolved," adding, "we are not just done yet".

Once a deal is reached it would have to be approved by the the NFL, New York State and by the Erie County Legislature.

"When we have a deal we will announce it to the public," said Poloncarz. "The public will seal the deal. It has to be approved by our legislature from our end, The Governor will have to propose what her end of the deal is, and the Bills will have to show the public what their portion of the commitment is."

The current lease between the Bills and Erie County for Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park expires in July of 2023. The Bills have indicated that the team has no interest in signing a new lease without a deal on a new stadium finalized.

The Bills are proposing a 60,000 seat open-air facility with the hope of having it built by 2027.

