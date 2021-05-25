Pegula Sports and Entertainment meets with NYS & Erie County regarding future of Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday representatives from Pegula Sports and Entertainment met with officials from New York State and Erie County regarding the future of Highmark Stadium.

"The objective of the meeting was to outline a plan based on the independent study the organization conducted with regard to future stadium and arena projects in Western New York," the team said in a statement.

In March the Bills held a press conference to officially announce the new name of the team's stadium, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Stadium. Ron Raccuia, Executive Vice President of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, took questions from the media and spoke about the study that was conducted.

"As you all know, a couple of years ago we did a study. That study was completed. We went back to that study recently, over the last 12 to 18 months," Raccuia said in late March. "Because of COVID, because of some changing economics throughout the country, the league, etc. we have since completed let's call the "revised study," and we are really looking forward to sharing that with our partners at the state and the county."