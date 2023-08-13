Observations from the field: Folks, we're so back

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Taking in the Buffalo Bills 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts this afternoon from the sidelines at Highmark Stadium. I figured, you know what? Let's talk about everything and anything from my perspective on the field. Both what was happening on and off of it.

Damar Hamlin

I mean how do you not start with Damar Hamlin. The man who we all saw die on the field in Cincinnati back on January 2nd. Played in his first NFL game against an opposing team since that day.

When I was gathering some shots of him this afternoon during the pregame warmups. I happened to be rolling at the perfect time to capture this moment with Bills assistant head athletic trainer Denny Kellington.

Caught this moment pregame between Damar Hamlin and #Bills trainer Denny Kellington#BillsMafia

Chills, goosebumps, and yes even tears are all probably the reactions from BillsMafia after seeing that clip.

But not only was this about another HUGE step in Damar's journey back to football. This was also a day we got to see the young third year safety record three tackles in the first half. Providing a nice first half boost to the defense.

And those of you who were at the game know this. But when the public address announcer said the words, "tackle made by number three, Damar Hamlin." Highmark erupted in cheer. The Bills' next game set for next Saturday is on the road. Against Damar's hometown Pittsburgh Steelers. It's the story that just keeps getting better.

Quarterback "two" Battle

You gotta love a little quarterback competition for the backup spot. Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that backup role behind Josh Allen is very much an open competition between Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley.

Kyle Allen, was the presumed guy for that job when he was brought in this offseason. However today's win over Indy was in large part due to Matt Barkley. The presumed practice squad quarterback racked up 172 yards, two touchdowns and only one incompletion.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves just remember. Barkley is way more familiar with this Bills offense than Allen. That's a big contributor as to why he was able to get into a rhythm and stay there. Where as Kyle showed some struggles building any sort of consistency this afternoon.

Don't judge this competition after just one game. But do know, that the gap between Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley is a lot closer than many expected to be thus far.

Isaiah McKenzie

Jokingly, McDemrott told reporters earlier in the week that former Bills wide receiver and now Colts wideout Isaiah McKenzie was public enemy number one. During the pregame. It was all love between McKenzie and his former teammates and coaches.

I know McKenzie's skill-set wasn't aligned with where Brandon Beane and the Bills were willing to spend money in free agency this offseason. But the guy is so freakin' likable man.

I mean the dude tried returning the opening kickoff that went eight yards into the back of the endzone. And even after the game watching him get mobbed with love from his old teammates shows just how appreciated he was not only by the fanbase. But by the guys in that locker room with him.

Gameday Atmosphere

I will do my very best when I write these pieces that I highlight the best of BillsMafia from the best seat in the house. Today's attendance...70,326. That is 98% capacity of Highmark Stadium. For a preseason game. With this fanbase I know that's to be expected. But it never gets old. That ovation Damar got when he made his first tackle felt as loud as a when Josh Allen connects with Stefon Diggs for six.

It may be the preseason, but BillsMafia is clearly primed to follow this team push for that long-awaited Super Bowl title.

See you all in Pittsburgh on Saturday. (Or on WKBW or WKBW.com in the meantime.)