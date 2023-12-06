'No one really knows the details': Buffalo Bills players address Von Miller allegations

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Inside the Buffalo Bills practice facility at One Bills Drive on Wednesday the message from players seemed to all include one thing regarding the allegations against teammate Von Miller, "No one really knows the details."

"We don't know all the details. And it being a legal dispute there's not much say we have in it anyways," said quarterback Josh Allen. "All we can do is support our teammate and be there for him when we can."

"We still love that guy. No one really knows what happened. I don't know any of the details," added tight end Dawson Knox. "But in my eyes, he hasn't changed any. Everyone has stuff that's going on. But no one really knows the details. And I don't think anyone is looking at him differently."

So it appears for the time being the opinions on Miller haven't changed since most of these guys first heard of the allegations against him. But knowing this locker room is so invested in the culture set forth by head coach Sean McDermott. It's fair to ask how allegations as serious as this get viewed by different members of the team.

Defensive end Leonard Floyd gave us some insight as to why guys aren't quick to rush to assumption and are letting the legal system run its process.

"It doesn't become a problem in the locker room until other guys start minding other guy's business. We come in here and play football together," said Floyd. "Outside of that family stuff, that's their business, it's not for everybody."

McDermott did tell reporters today that Miller was on a veteran rest day and is expected to practice in full on Thursday.

McDermott and Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke before practice on Wednesday, you can watch both of their press conferences at the link below.

