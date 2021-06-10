NFL releases official preseason schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — On Thursday, the NFL officially released the dates and times for the 2021 NFL preseason. Unlike in years past, each team will only play three preseason games this upcoming season.

For the Bills, only one preseason game will be played in Orchard Park.

Full Bills Preseason Schedule:

Friday, August 13 at Detroit, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 21 at Chicago, 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 28 vs. Green Bay, 1:00 p.m.

The Bills open the regular season on September 12 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.