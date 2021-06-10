Watch
NFL releases official preseason schedule

John Munson/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass to Tyler Kroft for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
Josh Allen
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jun 10, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — On Thursday, the NFL officially released the dates and times for the 2021 NFL preseason. Unlike in years past, each team will only play three preseason games this upcoming season.

For the Bills, only one preseason game will be played in Orchard Park.

Full Bills Preseason Schedule:

Friday, August 13 at Detroit, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 21 at Chicago, 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 28 vs. Green Bay, 1:00 p.m.

The Bills open the regular season on September 12 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

