Metcalf? Holland? NFL Combine takeaways & potential targets for the Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we turn the calendar to March, the Buffalo Bills front office is preparing for the two busiest months of the year. With free agency beginning on March 12, the Bills must start piecing together their roster for next season.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane's first order of business is creating cap space so his team can be aggressive. This will likely start with restructured deals for quarterbackJosh Allen, left tackle Dion Dawkins, and defensive tackle Ed Oliver. Those moves, along with some other minor adjustments will give the Bills nearly $30 million in cap space. Of course, other moves can be made to give the Bills additional space if the Bills want to make major changes.

The Bills also own 10 draft picks, with one in the first round and two in the second round (their own and Minnesota's from Houston). Beane was clear he would be willing to move on from a premium draft asset if the Bills found a deal they liked.

"If there's a player we think fits in with the Bills, we're going to check into it," Beane said. "I would say our name gets thrown out there a lot. Sometimes we're checking into it. If nobody will make the call but it's probably a long shot but if you don't call you won't know."

So how will the Bills use their money? 7 Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts has returned from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and shares his major takeaways and thoughts with 7 Sports Director Matt Bove.

