Could it be a busy offseason for the Buffalo Bills? Looking at cap space & potential moves

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the NFL Combine just days away, the offseason is about to get very busy. Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and the rest of the front office will start meeting with prospects, talking with agents, and getting a gauge on how they believe the next few months will take shape.

But could it be a busier offseason than we've seen the last few years here in Buffalo? 7 Sports contributor Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic joined us to look at how much salary cap space the Bills have and how they could give themselves even more.

Buscaglia lays out the obvious moves the Bills can make, which would take them from about -$10 million in cap space to nearly $30 million to spend. The Bills have work to do and will need to re-work some notable contracts, but Beane has shown over the years he's willing to get creative to give his team options.

At this time last year, the Bills were more than $30 million in the hole before free agency started but quickly started releasing players and renegotiating deals to allow for some minor moves ahead of the 2024 season.

But this year should be very different. The Bills will have cap space to work with and draft assets they can use in a potential deal. We look at some of the positions they should target, players they could give new deals to, and share whether we think the team will go "all in."

You can watch the entire video attached at the top of the page!