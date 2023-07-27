Let James Cook; Bills second-year running back continues to impress in early part of season.

PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW) — For the first time since the 2018 season the Buffalo Bills backfield will not feature Devin Singletary. So the question becomes who will take over his role in the offense?

The answer could very well be second-year running back James Cook. A guy who started to find his groove in the offense late last season behind Singletary. He seems to be the likely candidate.

"We're really excited about him and what he can do and the versatility he has. And his ability, with that versatility to be an every down back," says Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

The Bills lacked a consistent run game last season that didn't stem from the legs of quarterback Josh Allen. So finding a guy who can be an every down running back could be an important catalyst that helps make the offense more complete. Dorsey hinted that Cook has all the qualities they're looking for to be that guy.

It's a lot of pressure to throw on a young running back who would possibly step into his first NFL starting role. Add the Super Bowl expectations of this organization and it seems jarring. But as Cook told reporters on Thursday. He's keeping his head down and letting the work do all the talking.

"I just feel more confident in what I'm doing and with more energy. We just got to do our jobs. keep getting better each and everyday. And hopefully we do something special this year," Cook says.