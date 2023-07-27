Watch Now
Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary 2023: Day 2 at St. John Fisher University

Bills Football
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 18:58:51-04

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are now two days into Buffalo Bills training camp and it has been up and down, but that also comes with a disclaimer that you shouldn't buy too much into anything positive or negative.

Sports Director Matt Bové said offensively, there have been big plays — first-round pick Dalton Kincaid has stood out and wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been the best player on the field — but there have also been mistakes including some interceptions from quarterback Josh Allen.

Defensively there have also been some big plays. Bové pointed to safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Christian Benford as players who have stood out on that side of the ball.

Before Thursday's practice, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey spoke to the media and you can watch his full press conference below.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey speaks on day two of training camp

After practice, we heard from wide receiver Gabe Davis, running back James Cook and tight end Dawson Knox. You can watch their full press conferences below.

Gabe Davis

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis speaks on day two of training camp

James Cook

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook speaks on day two of training camp

Dawson Knox

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox speaks on day two of training camp

