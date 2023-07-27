Knox and Kincaid bromance on the field; Gabe Davis embracing the moment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — What's better than two dynamic tight ends making big plays? The Bills might just find out in the upcoming season.

On day two of Bills camp, Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid's bromance was showing on the field, coming up with big plays downfield.

"We like changing it up. That's a whole different layer the defense has to prepare for," said Dawson Knox.

Keeping the Bills offense 'unpredictable' is one of the main objectives for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

"He's done a great job mixing things up, moving guys around in different positions. I know you guys saw me take a handoff today. That was fun," said Knox.

Another person on the grind this season, Gabe Davis, who's been putting in the extra work to rehab last year's ankle injury that was ongoing.

"I mean time and rest in recovery and rehab, doing all the things I did in the off-season to get it back to where it was and what it is now I needed. In the season, you don't have time for that," said Gabe Davis.

Davis is well aware of how important this season is in the final year of his rookie contract, but he's focused on following some motherly advice and perhaps the best quote of the day.

"You know my mom tells me all the time, and I try to think of it as well. Look how far I've come; look at where I'm at. Look at what I'm doing. I'm living my dream. I put that Bills logo on my head every single day."