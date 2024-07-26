Watch Now
Kim Pegula makes rare appearance; spotted in Buffalo Bills team huddle at training camp

Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula was spotted at Buffalo Bills training camp Friday where the team says she helped break down the team huddle.
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula, who has been receiving care for "unexpected health issues," was spotted Friday at Bills training camp in Pittsford.

The Bills posted pictures of the rare appearance on X with the caption, "Kim Pegula broke down the team huddle today. #BillsMafia."

Kim Pegula also appeared at training camp last summer, watching practice from an SUV parked behind the end zone at St. John Fisher University.

In June 2022, the Bills shared that Kim Pegula was receiving medical care for her "unexpected health issues."

Several months later, in February 2023, her daughter, Jessica Pegula, wrote an article for The Players Tribune titled "I Want to Talk to You About My Mom." In that article, Jessica Pegula said her mother underwent cardiac arrest and CPR saver her life.

