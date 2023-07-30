Kim Pegula makes first public appearance at Bills training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula made her first public appearance in over a year Sunday at training camp.

Pegula watched the Buffalo Bills practice from a black SUV parked behind the end zone at St. John Fisher University.

In June 2022, the Bills shared that Pegula was receiving medical care for "unexpected health issues." Her daughter, Jessica, gave an update on her mother in February in an article she wrote for The Players' Tribune titled "I Want to Talk to You About My Mom." She said her mother underwent cardiac arrest, and that CPR saved her life.

Pegula is still recovering from brain injuries caused by the cardiac arrest. During a prayer and healing service held at Eastern Hills Church in April,her father said her recovery was going great and believed prayers would help her make a full recovery.