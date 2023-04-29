Offering the power of prayer to Kim Pegula

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A community is coming together, praying for the ongoing recovery of Kim Pegula.

Eastern Hills Church in Williamsville hosted a prayer and healing service for the co-owner of the Bills and Sabres Saturday.

The service included a special videotaped message from the Pegula family.

Houghton University helped organize this power of prayer for Kim Pegula, who graduated from the school.

Last June, the Bills shared that she was receiving medical care for unexpected health issues.

We later learned from Kim's daughter Jessica, that her mom underwent cardiac arrest, and that CPR given by her other daughter Kelly is what saved her life.

Kim Pegula is still recovering from brain injuries caused by the cardiac arrest.

Her father was among those who attended the service.

He says that her recovery is going great, and that he believes that prayers will help her make a complete recovery.

Following the service, people in attendance had the opportunity to learn the basics of CPR.