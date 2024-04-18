Josh Allen forever grateful for Stefon Diggs' four years with the Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — For the first time since the blockbuster trade sending Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, we heard from his former quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen and Diggs spent four seasons together in Buffalo, combining for 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns. It was one of the most lethal combinations in franchise history that ended earlier than anyone expected.

“It’s definitely hard to part ways with a guy that’s been very instrumental in our success here for the last four years," Allen said. "I can’t thank him enough for when he came in and how hard he worked and what he taught me along the years, and obviously I wish we could keep everybody,”

McDermott echoed similar comments about the trade and believes the Bills are in a better place now than when Diggs arrived in Buffalo before the 2020 season.

“We’ll miss him, you never replace a player like Stefon Diggs. We wish him well, Stef, and his family," McDermott said. "It’s hard to move on from a player like that and now we go back to looking at our roster and excited for the opportunity that we have in that room for guys to step up.”

"I shared a text with him, and got one back," Allen said. "I just thanked him for everything he did for me and I’ll always have a spot in my heart for him and I’ll always love that guy like a brother and wish him nothing but the best.”

Allen added his biggest regret during their four years together in Buffalo is that they never won a championship together. He said that's what motivates him every day and even though there is a lot of turnover with this year's team, that goal will never change. As for Diggs, Allen said he owes him a lot and will always be grateful.

“My lasting memory of Stef will be the receiver that helped me become the quarterback that I am today. And I’ll always thank him for that.”