Josh Allen and Ray Davis shine as Buffalo Bills snap losing streak

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. — It wasn’t pretty, but it was still a win. The Buffalo Bills took stupid penalties (and some that weren’t penalties), made costly mistakes, and flirted with disaster.

But in the end, they did enough at the end of the game to snatch a win from their division rival and build a big cushion atop the AFC East.

Josh Allen and Ray Davis shined for the offense, despite only three points in the second half. Allen finished the game with three total touchdowns, and converted a crucial third down to seal the win at the end of the game. Davis led the Bills in receiving and rushing, combining for more than 150 total yards in his best game as a pro. With James Cook sidelined, Davis didn’t miss a beat.

As for the defense, in his first game back since Week 1, Taron Johnson made a crucial interception at the two minute warning to set up the Bills win.

There’s no denying there are things to clean up. The team acknowledged that after the win. But take the win and run. At least, that’s what 7 Sports Director Matt Bove and 7 Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts think after the Bills improved to 4-2 on the season.

Watch our full conversation at the top of the page!