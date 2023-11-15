'I love Dorsey': Josh Allen sounds off after the Buffalo Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "I love Dorsey." That was the immediate response from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen Wednesday to the first question he faced about the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

"It's sad to see him go. And the fact is, we play better as a team, we probably don't have to make a move like that," Allen added.

The Buffalo Bills announced the firing of Dorsey Tuesday following a loss on Monday Night Football to the Denver Broncos.Sports Director Matt Bove said bluntly following the game, "this was an embarrassment at all levels."

Dorsey and the Bills offense have been under the microscope this season, failing to find consistency on the field. Coming into this season, the Bills were considered by many to be a Super Bowl contender but have fallen to 5-5 on the season and are no longer in playoff position.