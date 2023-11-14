7 Key Takeaways: Maybe the Buffalo Bills just aren't that good?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Through the first 10 weeks of the season, the Buffalo Bills are 5-5 and on the outside of the playoff race looking in. The team started the season 3-1 but has gone 2-4 over the last six weeks.

The team's five losses have come against the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos. The Jaguars and Bengals currently have winning records but the other three losses have come against teams that currently have losing records and are a combined 10-18.

Except for a three-game winning streak in which the Bills scored at least 37 points in each game, the offense has mostly struggled this season which led to the team firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Monday.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove raises the question that maybe the Bills just aren't that good? He has 7 key takeaways from the Monday Night Football matchup against the Broncos and what the outlook is. You can watch the video above.

Immediately after the loss to the Broncos on Monday night, Bove called the loss "an embarrassment at every level." You can watch his post-game thoughts below.