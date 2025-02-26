How active should GM Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills be in free agency?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — It didn't take long for Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane to make his first big move of the offseason. Moments before taking the podium for his annual NFL Combine press conference, Beane and the Bills agreed to a four-year extension with wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

But there is still much work to be done.

Beane and his front office need to free up cap space so the team can make moves when free agency begins on March 12. Teams can begin speaking with free agents two days prior on March 10.

Then there are the other players eligible for contract extensions like Shakir was. The most notable players the Bills can extend are running back James Cook, linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Christian Benford, and edge rusher Greg Rousseau.

While at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, 7 Sports reporter Dom Tibbetts spoke with NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe to look at the Bills options in 2025 and how the team should attack the next two months. You can watch the entire conversation at the top of the page!