Hanging on for dear life; Buffalo Bills use fourth quarter rally to avoid upset to New York Giants

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Josh Allen throws for two fourth quarter touchdown passes as the Buffalo Bills avoid a major upset to the New York Giants.

Buffalo would receive the opening kickoff and end in a three-and-out. As would New York's opening drive. But there were some very questionable "non-calls" from the officials on what seemed to be defensive pass interference's against the Giants

Then on their second drive the Bills offense started moving the ball down the field before a Gabe Davis fumble, recovered by New York would halt that drive. The Giants would go on to kick a field goal and take an early 3-0 lead.

On their next three offensive drives, Buffalo would punt twice and kicker Tyler Bass would miss his first field goal of the season. A 52-yard try that of course went wide right. The same disappointment of the 1990 Super Bowl was lingering in Orchard Park with the slow start by the Bills offense.

However with under four minutes to go in the second quarter. Bills running back Damien Harris would go down with a neck injury and would be taken off the field in an ambulance. The team would confirm minutes later that Harris had movement in his arms and legs and would be taken to a local hospital for further testing.

Another Giants field goal, would increase their lead to 6-0. The ensuing Buffalo drive would end in a Josh Allen interception. So, New York with a chance to extend their lead before halftime was stopped on a 1st and goal from the Bills one-yard line. And the clock would run out with the team having no timeouts. 6-0 Giants would eb the score at halftime.

New York would receive the second half kickoff and eventually punt on their first possession of the half. In turn Buffalo would go on a 17-play drive last nearly 10 minutes. That would end in a Josh Allen touchdown pass to Deonte Harty. The successful point after would give Buffalo a 7-6 lead just seconds into the fourth quarter.

But the Giants would answer right back on their next drive. A nine play, 79-yard drive would end in another field goal. Giving them the 9-7 lead with 10:35 left to play in the fourth.

Down by two, Josh Allen and the offense went back to work. A 12-play, 75 yard drive ended with an Allen touchdown pass to tight end Quintin Morris. Putting the Bills back on top 14-9 with under four minutes left to go in the game.

Brian Daboll, Tyrod Taylor and the New York offense would try to pull off the major upset in their last drive of the game. That would end with a turnover on downs. But the Giants would have all three timeouts to use as Buffalo took over on offense.

Another missed Tyler Bass field goal would give New York life with 1:25 left in the game. With one timeout to their disposal. But the Giants on the one-yard line with two seconds left on the clock threw an incomplete pass in the endzone and Buffalo holds on for a 14-9 win.