Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris taken off the field in an ambulance during second quarter

Harris does have movement in arms and legs
Posted at 9:54 PM, Oct 15, 2023
ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance during the second quarter of Sunday night's game against the New York Giants.

Harris received a handoff on a 3rd and 1 and went down after the play. The Bills medical staff immediately came onto the field to attend to the injured Harris.

He would then be placed on a backboard and taken off the field in an ambulance. The television broadcast showed Harris giving a 'thumbs up' as he was being loaded into the ambulance.

A few minutes later the Bills confirmed Harris suffered a neck injury and was being taken to a local hospital for further testing. The team confirmed that he does have movement in his arms and legs.

