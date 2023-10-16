Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris taken off the field in an ambulance during second quarter

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance during the second quarter of Sunday night's game against the New York Giants.

Harris received a handoff on a 3rd and 1 and went down after the play. The Bills medical staff immediately came onto the field to attend to the injured Harris.

Ambulance coming for Damien Harris. Scary scene here at Highmark Stadium. pic.twitter.com/H7sGuOmSqJ — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 16, 2023

He would then be placed on a backboard and taken off the field in an ambulance. The television broadcast showed Harris giving a 'thumbs up' as he was being loaded into the ambulance.

Damien Harris gave a thumbs up with his left hand as he was being loaded onto the ambulance. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) October 16, 2023

A few minutes later the Bills confirmed Harris suffered a neck injury and was being taken to a local hospital for further testing. The team confirmed that he does have movement in his arms and legs.