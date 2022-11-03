Group selected to provide construction management services for new Buffalo Bills stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pegula Sports and Entertainment has selected a group to provide construction management services for the new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park.

Gilbane | Turner, in association with 34 Group, was selected to provide construction management services. In addition, the team includes the project management firm, Legends Project Development, and Populous as the designer.

The details can be found on a website that contains information on the project and procurement.

"The project includes a new 1.35 million GSF open-air stadium, 18,750 SF ancillary building, demolition of the current stadium, and related site development. The stadium’s capacity will be approximately 60,000 seats with an expandable capacity to hold special events. Premium areas will include suites, ledge seats, clubs, and other premium seating products. The stadium will include state-of-the-art video and scoreboards, sound system, administrative and event staff offices and lockers, broadcast facilities, team store, locker rooms, food service kitchens and concessions, signage, sports lighting, maintenance, and storage areas, plaza, parking, and site landscaping," the website says.

According to the website, Gilbane | Turner is committed to maintaining a workplace that is inclusive, respectful and safe. It is also committed to maximizing diverse and local business opportunities.

www.buffalobillsnewstadium.com

On the website, there is a link to a contractor/vendor interest form and information on the prequalification process.

There will also be contractor information sessions for vendors, suppliers, trade contractors, and professional services firms. The sessions begin on November 14 at Highmark Stadium and registration is now open here.

There will also be sessions on November 29 in Syracuse, November 30 in Albany and December 6 in Rochester.

On October 27, the Bills released the first renderings of the new stadium, expected to be completed on Abbott Road in Orchard Park by fall 2026. Later that night, the last public hearing on schedule for the new stadium was held at the Orchard Park Community Center.