SEQR holds final public hearing to share details from the new Bills stadium environmental review

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several concerned Orchard Park community members and business owners attended what was the last public hearing on schedule, according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Many people were there hoping for one last chance to make their voices heard.

It wasn't long after the renderings were released to the public that fans made their way to the Orchard Park Community Center and carried along feelings of excitement and concern as well. Some pointed out how the new stadium may impact their homes or their businesses.

As a part of the SEQR Act process, at Thursday's Public Scoping Meeting documents were shared and broken down to help community members understand the process behind some of the decisions made.

While this was the last public hearing, the SEQR panel and County Executive Mark Poloncarz said things are still subject to change so community input still counts.

"These comments will be incorporated and will be responded to as part of the final document which is provided to the legislature," said Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive. "The goal is to have all of the information, the comments and the responses to the legislature by late November and then the legislature will determine the issue associated with the SEQR analysis ."

Community input will be accepted and review up until November 2nd, 2022.