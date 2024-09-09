Greg Rousseau 'eats' in Buffalo Bills regular season-opening win over Arizona Cardinals

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — This summer 7 Sports sat down with Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau in a one-on-one interview. Rousseau said that he wasn't going to put an expectation on himself heading into this season.

But the now four-year pass rusher just showcased arguably his best performance as a member of the Bills in Sunday's 34-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Six total tackles to go along with his three sacks which provided just what the doctor ordered to get Buffalo a 1-0 start to the season.

What. A. Game for #Bills DE Greg Rousseau And he rightfully earned his postgame flowers

"I'm just happy to be out there with the guys that I'm out there with. That's what it's all about," Rousseau said after the game. "One day it might be me, the next it's someone else. We just feed off each others energy."

Rousseau kept it pretty humble but that didn't stop the guys around him from pointing out how crucial his level of play was this afternoon in turning the tide of this game.

Sean McDermott: "I love that he carried over to the game what he had shown from training camp and the last couple weeks of practice. When you can take how you do things from practice and do it in a game, that's a mindset."

Terrel Bernard: "Greg's been a guy who's gotten better every single day throughout training camp, throughout this offseason. And in week one to come out and do that to change the game, that's Greg."

Von Miller: It's a great feeling to see him grow and see him develop into one of the premier pass rushers in this league. There's only about 5 of them and he's one of them."

So Rousseau gets his well-deserved "flowers" with one of them coming from a future hall of famer in Von Miller. It goes to show just how impactful his performance was on Sunday.