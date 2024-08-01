Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau ready to prove he can be an 'elite' pass rusher

PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW) — When you think about playmakers on the Buffalo Bills defensive line, defensive end Greg Rousseau needs to be in that conversation.

“He’s been off to a hot start," says defensive tackle DaQuan Jones.

“I’m going to keep saying it, Greg Rousseau first off is a great person who wants to be the elite of the elite," defensive coordinator Bobby Babich added.

Coming off a five-sack season and with his fifth-year option being picked up by the Bills this offseason, Rousseau knows that this season comes with high expectations for him.

“I know I’m a dude that they count on and I have to get better, I know I have to keep on stepping up," Rousseau told me. "But at the same time, you never want to undermine yourself and think that you haven't done anything because I’ve been a starter for three years.”

A first-round draft pick in 2021, at the time the 21-year-old Rousseau went to work hoping to prove he belonged in this league. Fast forward to now and his teammates will be the first to tell you that he certainly does.

“What did you really expect from a 21-year-old? Getting more mature and learning how to be a pro," defensive tackle Ed Oliver said. "Same thing with me, learning how to be a pro and I think he’s picked that up a little after than me so that's good.”

“I went up to him the other day before practice and gave him a little reminder about something we did back in the spring," said Babich. "And immediately he was like no problem, I got you. Those are the professional conversations that you like to have.”

The word professional for Rousseau means a lot of things, but for him going into year four of his NFL career — being a professional means knowing the opportunity to make a difference is only a matter of when and not if.

“It may not be the 51st time, might not be the 52nd time. But the 53rd time might be your time to make a play. So for me, it’s all about putting yourself in position and putting the work in to be in those spots," Rousseau added.