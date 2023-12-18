Feeding the flame; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook puts on a clinic

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver said it best when asked about his teammate James Cook's performance this afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

"I felt like I was watching the same play. 10 yard gain, 10 yard gain, 10 yard gain. I said alright, go ahead then Cook," said Oliver.

Anytime Cook touched the ball in Buffalo's 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys, you felt like fireworks were about to go off. And for the most part they kind of did.

His stat line will make his coaches, his teammates and his fantasy football managers happy.

In total Cook rushed for 179 yards and touchdown. Adding in another 42 yards receiving and another touchdown.

"My O-linemen were opening it up and I was hitting it. And finding that rhythm," Cook told reporters after the game.

Cook as we all know is a man of little words. But when you play like he did today. You don't need him to be anything else.

James Cook takes it 24 yards for the touchdown. Cook's 221 scrimmage yards are the most by a Bill since Fred Jackson during the 2009 season (227 scrimmage yards, 1/3/10 vs. IND). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 17, 2023

"James ran hard. When you can stay in front of the sticks like we did today, it's just find a way to win, added quarterback Josh Allen. "I felt like the kid in the class project that didn't do anything but got an A."

Allen had only 94 passing yards today. But like he said. When you are in the position the Bills are in. Where every game matters. Find a way to win, no matter what.

How many seasons have we been searching for a running back that can take the load of Josh's legs and add another dynamic to this offense. Well today Bills Mafia, James Cook showed he is the answer you have all been looking for.

"He's a dawg man. I played against him when I was like 10 years old. Were both from Florida and he's like a legend down there doing his thing up here," says Greg Rousseau. "He's a younger guy but you wouldn't even know by the way he plays.