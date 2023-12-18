Bills end Cowboys win streak; Buffalo improves to 8-6

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's fair to say it was an even split of opinions on which Bills team would show up against a Cowboys squad that has won 5 straight.

However, the opening drive was more than convincing. Interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady had a game plan that included establishing the run early.

The Bills fed James Cook all night because Dallas had no answer. Sunday marked Cook's 5th straight game, reaching 100 yards.

To make the night even sweeter, Josh Allen made history when he ran in a 1-yard touchdown to give the Bills a 21-3 lead. The touchdown made it Allen's 10th game this season, where he recorded a rushing and passing touchdown. That stat is now the most in NFL history.

Allen's performance allowed him to come out with a 31-3 lead over Dallas. Backup quarterback Kyle Allen finished the game.

Bills win 31-10.