'We wanted to freeze you, then beat you': Reflecting on the Buffalo Bills epic homefield advantage

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills prepare to play their final season inside Highmark Stadium, we're taking a walk down memory lane to share 52 years of iconic moments and unforgettable memories.

The 7 Sports team has spoken with more than two dozen Bills legends, longtime employees and loyal members of the fan base. For the next seven weeks, we will share their stories as part of our series: Leading The Charge: 52 Years of Fandemonium.

In Episode 3, "More than a Stadium," we revisit the start of the "Super Bowl Era" for the Buffalo Bills in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

"In 1985, when we were 2-14 and it's the end of the year and there were 10,000 people in the stadium for a home game," longtime quarterback Frank Reich said. "I mean, that's crazy, and the stadium held 80,000."

But everything changed on August 18, 1986. The Bills made one of their most important moves in franchise history. After years of refusing to come to Buffalo, Jim Kelly signed his first contract with the Bills worth $7.6 million.

"People were just waiting for something to happen in Buffalo at that position," Bills Senior Advisor to the GM Jim Overdorf said. "Basically, you could go to the ticket office and there would be lines now waiting to buy season tickets."

The third episode features interviews with Pro Football Hall of Fame members Jim Kelly and Marv Levy, beloved linebacker Darryl Talley, former WKBW Sports Director Bob Koshinski and more.

Every Monday from June 16 through July 28, we will release a new episode at 7:30 p.m. on WKBW. Each episode will highlight different eras and moments inside one of the most beloved buildings in all of Western New York.

If you missed either of the first two episodes, you can watch them below!

