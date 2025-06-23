ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills prepare to play their final season inside Highmark Stadium, we're taking a walk down memory lane to share 52 years of iconic moments and unforgettable memories. Over the last several months, the 7 Sports team has spoken with more than two dozen Bills legends, longtime employees, and loyal members of the fan base.

For the next seven weeks, we will share their stories as part of our series: Leading The Charge: 52 Years of Fandemonium.

In Episode 2, titled "That Was a Moment," we revisit some of the most legendary games inside Highmark Stadium and try to answer the question: What's the greatest game ever played by the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park?

The second episode features interviews with Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jim Kelly, Pro Bowl linebacker Darryl Talley, Stanford Football Coach Frank Reich, and so many others.

WATCH: 'That was a moment': Revisiting some of the legendary Buffalo Bills games inside Highmark Stadium

Every Monday from June 16th through July 28th we will debut a new episode at 7:30 p.m. on WKBW. Each episode will highlight different eras and moments inside one of the most beloved buildings in all of Western New York. You can watch the entire second episode above!

