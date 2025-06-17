'This is going to change my life': Reliving Buffalo Bills memories inside their historic stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills prepare to play their final season inside Highmark Stadium, we're taking a walk down memory lane to share 52 years of iconic moments and unforgettable memories. Over the last several months, the 7 Sports team has spoken with more than two dozen Bills legends, longtime employees, and loyal members of the fan base.

In this series, Leading The Charge: 52 Years of Fandemonium, we will share their stories.

In Episode 1, titled "This is gonna change my life," we revisit the first days of Rich Stadium, which opened in 1973. We hear from some of the players who played in the first-ever games inside that stadium, including NFL Hall of Famer Joe DeLamielleure and Joe Ferguson, the longest-tenured quarterback in franchise history.

In typical Bills fashion, the crowd for the first preseason game was scarce due to traffic from the Erie County Fair. Perhaps that was a good thing, as thousands of fans missed the first-ever play inside the stadium, which was a kickoff returned for a touchdown by the Washington Redskins.

We also hear from Hall of Famers Marv Levy and Jim Kelly, who share some of their first memories inside the stadium. Ralph Wilson's widow, Mary Wilson, joined us to discuss her husband's vision to make pro football thrive in Western New York and why he would be so proud to see what the franchise has become.

Every Monday from June 16 through July 28, we will debut a new episode at 7:30 p.m. on WKBW. Each episode will highlight different eras inside one of the most beloved buildings in all of Western New York. After airing on TV, you can find the full episode right here on wkbw.com.