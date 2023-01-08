Damar Hamlin selling 'Did We Win?' t-shirts, proceeds to benefit first-responders and the UC Trauma Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Moments after the Bills clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was quick to return the love he received after his injury.

He tweeted out a link to "Did We Win?" t-shirts, where all proceeds will support first responders and the UC trauma center, where he's been treated since Monday night.

We all won 🫶🏾.



I want to give back an ounce of the love y'all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center.



Go get yours!https://t.co/YoDbBo6bzs pic.twitter.com/BQ6HHv5woF — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

T-shirts are on sale for $33, to buy one, click here.

After he woke up, Hamlin asked doctors in writing if the Bills won Monday night's game, according to doctors.

"Yes, Damar, you did, you won the game of life," doctors replied.

Sunday's game began with a show of love and support and a celebration of life for Hamlin. Teams around the NFL outlined the number 3 on the field in a show of support, six days after he collapsed in Cincinnati after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The Bills also warmed up in shirts honoring Hamlin and ran out with flags bearing his name.