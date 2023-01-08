Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Damar Hamlin selling 'Did We Win?' t-shirts, proceeds to benefit first-responders and the UC Trauma Center

Hamlin selling "Did We Win?" t-shirts
Damar Hamlin
Hamlin selling "Did We Win?" t-shirts<br/>
Hamlin selling "Did We Win?" t-shirts
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 16:46:47-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Moments after the Bills clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was quick to return the love he received after his injury.

He tweeted out a link to "Did We Win?" t-shirts, where all proceeds will support first responders and the UC trauma center, where he's been treated since Monday night.

T-shirts are on sale for $33, to buy one, click here.

After he woke up, Hamlin asked doctors in writing if the Bills won Monday night's game, according to doctors.

"Yes, Damar, you did, you won the game of life," doctors replied.

Sunday's game began with a show of love and support and a celebration of life for Hamlin. Teams around the NFL outlined the number 3 on the field in a show of support, six days after he collapsed in Cincinnati after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The Bills also warmed up in shirts honoring Hamlin and ran out with flags bearing his name.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills