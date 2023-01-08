Bills secure the No. 2 seed in AFC after 35-23 win over New England

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills offense and special teams lit up the second half as they finish the regular season with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots

An emotion-filled game for Buffalo started with what felt-like a scripted moment of triumph for this team. Nyheim Hines ran back the opening kickoff 96-yards for a touchdown that was followed by a ground-shaking roar from Highmark Stadium.

New England would answer back a few drives later on a two-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Jakobi Meyers. The game would remain tied at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bills would start the second quarter with a four-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Dawson Knox to regain a 14-7 lead. Then, the Patriots would use a nine-play 74-yard drive to tie it back up at 14 a piece after the following Buffalo drive.

Josh Allen and the offense had a chance to add some points before halftime. But his 5th redzone interception of the season would negate those efforts. As both teams went to the break tied at 14.

To start the third quarter, the Patriots offense came out firing. But a clutch interception from Tre'Davious White ended the New England drive deep in Bills territory. With momentum back in their favor, Buffalo squandered the opportunity. Devin Singletary fumbled just two plays into the ensuing drive. Resulting in a Patriots field goal as they took their first lead of the game.

Down 17-14, The Bills were put back on track with another Nyheim Hines kick return touchdown. And then the offense stepped up in a big way as Allen connected with John Brown on a 46-yard pass and catch touchdown to extend their lead to 28-17.

In the fourth, Davante parker caught his second touchdown of the game, giving New England some life. But the Bills would take just four plays and 60 yards to add some insurance. Allen finding Stefon Diggs for a 49-yard touchdown.

In the late moments of the game, Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds would record an interception each. leading to a Bills 35-23 win over the Patriots.

With the win, Buffalo locks up the No. 2 seed in the AFC.